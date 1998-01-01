home
willownightmere
1 min ago
Every Good Friday my mum and I go to a seafood place for lunch. This time Gracie decided she would come along. She was very popular but wasn’t too keen on the seafood.
wizards_magic
1 min ago
Es ist an der Zeit, der Wikingerwelt von Kaldheim zu trotzen. Spiele das neue Set in MTG Arena.
Krisy2lovegood
1 min ago
My local bus now has fat bike racks!
Krisy2lovegood
1 min ago
Fat Tire Bike Racks Now on People Mover Buses
valiumslut
1 min ago
weight loss
frickmehlife
1 min ago
Commission (paid) for u/Nerdkittyjl
mujdei99
1 min ago
What is your favourite dinosaur?
Memelordbanjo
1 min ago
What can you say when your child is leaving home and your wife's having an abortion?
ImSkepticalOfAlarm
1 min ago
‘Catch-and-bus’ spreading Biden border-surge migrants across U.S.
moneyshouters
1 min ago
Why trade Cryptocurrency
KawaiiTrash001
1 min ago
I wanna share the little pimple patches I use that ALWAYS help start the draining process for me. I put them on the pink/purple part of the huge painful flare I currently have and it opened it in 2 days. 2.50 at Walmart
sissy-lingerielover
1 min ago
A lot of you wanted the white so here's a little tease. Upvote if you want to play with me
Ensiferius
1 min ago
Anyone else here use Vapegoo? Can't recommend their flavours enough!
aijNni1oo1
1 min ago
Win not counting in llama rama after early forfeits
kassemcom
1 min ago
انطلاق الاجتماع الافتراضي للجنة المشتركة للاتفاق النووي
YouArWhu
1 min ago
Should I upgrade my Townhall to take advantage of hammer jam to upgrade walls?
peachcase
1 min ago
The Ian Carey Project - Get Shaky [Dance/Electronic]
RUGGABLE
1 min ago
Finally, someone (us) has invented a machine-washable rug.
DaGamingArea
1 min ago
Yea this took a while to draw, just finished it today.
kassemcom
1 min ago
إصابة خمسة شبان برصاص الاحتلال عقب اقتحام نابلس
lanceparth
1 min ago
o̶u̶t̶e̶r̶
beliashou
1 min ago
Not working keyboard switch to russian
tc182
1 min ago
Michelle Trachtenberg
Numerous-Definition6
1 min ago
Undergrad Curriculum Check
0oseashello0
1 min ago
LuckyStreak / Evolution Gaming
ThomBenj_27
1 min ago
Managed to get my mate Dylan with a classic Rickroll in the morning :)
kassemcom
1 min ago
استخدم هذه الحيلة لتحديد مكان سماعات الأذن اللاسلكية المفقودة
K23crf250
1 min ago
Samsung galaxy a40 problems since android 11 update please help